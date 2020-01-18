Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $81,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,684 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $36,909,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

KHC stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

