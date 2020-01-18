Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,484 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

