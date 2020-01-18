Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,945 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after buying an additional 176,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after buying an additional 93,081 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 164,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period.

Shares of EDV opened at $133.33 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $149.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $2.1096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $8.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

