Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 2,368 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $452.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pace bought 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

