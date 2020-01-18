Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

