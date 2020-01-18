Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,865 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $181,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 106.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.09.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

