WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEGRY. UBS Group downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

WEGRY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

