Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Mills by 377.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $19,871,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,557. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.