Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after acquiring an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after acquiring an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,913,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

