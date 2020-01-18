Welch & Forbes LLC Has $9.13 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,933,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

