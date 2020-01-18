Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,564,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

