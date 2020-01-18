Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Moody’s by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,121,000 after purchasing an additional 274,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1,146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $257.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $258.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.27 and its 200 day moving average is $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.18.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

