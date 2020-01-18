Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,349. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average of $171.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

