Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. 5,399,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,169. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

