Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 280,936 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280,936 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,372,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 741,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 720,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 593,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 72,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 570,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,875. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

