Wells Fargo & Co Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,650.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,451.70.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $29.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,479.52. 2,467,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,033. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,480.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,252.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

