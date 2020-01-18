Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 52,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 53,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. 15,615,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,518,191. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

