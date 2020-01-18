Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after purchasing an additional 361,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,794,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

