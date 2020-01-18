WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of WesBanco worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSBC. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

