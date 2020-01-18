West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 16,992 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 3.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 100,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 128,718 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 683,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,833,000 after buying an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after buying an additional 71,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 282,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4767 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

