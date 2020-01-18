West Coast Financial LLC Buys 71 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,533. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

