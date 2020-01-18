West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for about 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 4.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 748.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ResMed by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ResMed by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,690 shares in the company, valued at $10,609,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,889 shares of company stock worth $8,439,612. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.41. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.