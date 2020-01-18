West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. 11,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,058. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $81.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3368 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.