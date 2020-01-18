West Coast Financial LLC Invests $241,000 in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,657 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Summit Redstone raised Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

SYNA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,086. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $72.63.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

