West Coast Financial LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,080,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 152,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,401,000 after buying an additional 56,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 55,428 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 289,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,979. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $43.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31.

