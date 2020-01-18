West Coast Financial LLC Sells 296 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 2.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.08. 1,170,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,153. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $279.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.57 and a 200 day moving average of $256.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

