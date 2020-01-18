West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gentex worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gentex by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,742. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

