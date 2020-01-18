Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter.

WABC stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,307. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $954,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.