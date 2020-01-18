Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $415,000. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPRT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 276,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,208. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $362.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

