Whitbread (LON:WTB) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 4,800 ($63.14) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,750 ($75.64).

WTB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread to a market perform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

WTB stock traded down GBX 106 ($1.39) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,481 ($58.95). 856,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,761.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,486.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 2.13.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

