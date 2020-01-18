Whitbread’s (WTB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Whitbread to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 5,180 ($68.14) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

WTB opened at GBX 4,481 ($58.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,761.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,486.68. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

