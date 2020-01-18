Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WLDN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $395.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $250,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

