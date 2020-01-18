Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Wings has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $1.78 million and $68,070.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Kyber Network and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

