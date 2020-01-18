Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 829,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,921. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. Wingstop has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,159,000 after acquiring an additional 204,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wingstop by 375.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,476,000 after acquiring an additional 920,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wingstop by 98.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

