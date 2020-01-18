Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has outperformed the industry over the past year. The recreational vehicle maker is riding on the strength of its acquisitions, including Grand Design and Chris-Craft. These buyouts bolstered the firm’s footprint and diversified the business, in turn aiding in top and bottom-line growth. In a bid to further boost its portfolio, Winnebago recently inked a deal with Newmar Corporation, which will add high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand lineup. However, the industry has started to show signs of a slowdown amid macroeconomic headwinds, with wholesale RV shipments projected to decline this year. Headwinds like rising input costs and sluggish demand may impact the near-term performance of Winnebago. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.43.

WGO opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $4,058,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,259,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $13,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.