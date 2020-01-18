WinStars.live Hits 1-Day Volume of $954.00 (WNL)

WinStars.live (CURRENCY:WNL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. WinStars.live has a total market cap of $610,779.00 and $954.00 worth of WinStars.live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WinStars.live has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One WinStars.live token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WinStars.live Token Profile

WinStars.live’s total supply is 77,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,987,796 tokens. WinStars.live’s official Twitter account is @Winstarslive . WinStars.live’s official website is winstars.live

Buying and Selling WinStars.live

WinStars.live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinStars.live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinStars.live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinStars.live using one of the exchanges listed above.

