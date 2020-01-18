Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25.
In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
