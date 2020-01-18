Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after buying an additional 286,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

