Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $75.99 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.51.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.80.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.