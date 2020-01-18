Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WKP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Shares of Workspace Group stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,171 ($15.40). The stock had a trading volume of 101,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 991.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

