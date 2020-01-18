Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price upped by Bank of America from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
WKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).
Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 991.50.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
