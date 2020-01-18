Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price upped by Bank of America from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 991.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

