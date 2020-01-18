Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
WKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).
Shares of WKP stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,171 ($15.40). The company had a trading volume of 101,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 991.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.