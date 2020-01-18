Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workspace Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,171 ($15.40). The company had a trading volume of 101,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 991.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.