Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRTC) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.79, approximately 5,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 200,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NYSE:WRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.