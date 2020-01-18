Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.62. 2,157,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $102.03 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.