XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for XBiotech’s earnings. XBiotech posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that XBiotech will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XBiotech.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

XBIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in XBiotech by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in XBiotech by 72.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XBiotech by 217.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBIT traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. 1,314,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,023. The company has a market cap of $998.41 million, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

