XGOX (XGOX) Market Cap Hits $18,985.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $18,985.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XGOX alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00054068 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00073059 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,895.21 or 0.99537475 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00054419 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XGOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XGOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.