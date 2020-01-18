Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has $106.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xilinx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.48.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 48.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $315,561,000 after acquiring an additional 869,096 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2,219.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 685,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.