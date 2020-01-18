Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,136,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 1,170,841 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $5.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xunlei by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

