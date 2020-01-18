XYO (XYO) Market Cap Achieves $2.07 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $8,698.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, KuCoin, BitMart and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.34 or 0.05745619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00033757 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128237 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, DEx.top, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), KuCoin, BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

