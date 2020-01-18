Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos Sells 3,284 Shares of Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$15,467.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,784 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,002.64.

TSE:YRI opened at C$4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.24.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$472.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

