Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $547,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,435,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,736,627. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yeti by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yeti by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yeti by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Yeti by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Yeti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YETI opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. Yeti has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

