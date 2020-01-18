Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.65.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
In other news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $547,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,435,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,736,627. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:YETI opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. Yeti has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $38.11.
Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Yeti Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.
